Mansoor confirms that Vince McMahon made some big changes to the Raw after WrestleMania 39.

The former WWE star, who was cut last week following another massive round of releases, spoke on this topic during a stream on Twitch. Mansoor reveals that Omos squashing Elias, which opened the Raw after Mania, was added the last minute. He recalls Omos having to run back to the hotel to get his gear because was not initially set to wrestle.

Raw after Mania. Card is up, show is rehearsed. Hunter [Triple H] has been running the show for a while. Mania was a huge success. We weren’t on it because we were told we were being taken off TV right before. We’re sitting backstage and in catering with Omos. He’s got some disgusting slop on his plate. He gets a call, answers the phone, gets up and runs out. We’re looking at him, we’re with Tyson Kidd [TJ Wilson]. Ten minutes later we’re like, ‘did [Omos] just leave his pile of food here?’ It was a call saying, ‘Omos, you’re booked for Raw in an hour, you need to go get your gear.’ He didn’t bring his gear because he wasn’t supposed to work the show. He had to run back to his hotel and get his gear from when he worked Mania. Vince came through and just changed the whole show an hour before. Suddenly, the first match after WrestleMania was Omos squashing Elias, for no reason.

On a separate Twitch stream, Mansoor confirmed a previous report from 2021 that he wasn’t allowed to lose due to WWE’s deal with Saudi Arabia. You can read about that by clicking here.

