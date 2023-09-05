Le Sex Gods will kick off their chase for the AEW World Tag Team Titles on this week’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Jericho Appreciation Society walked out on Chris Jericho in early August, but Sammy Guevara tried to remain on good terms with Jericho as they were friends and Guevara felt like Jericho just had some issues to work through. Guevara tried to help Jericho win the non-title match against IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at AEW All In on August 27, but Ospreay defeated Jericho. After the match, Guevara tried to console Jericho but he was shoved away. Jericho and Guevara then met face-to-face in the ring last Wednesday, and while there was some lingering tension, they seemed to put these issues behind them as Jericho suggested they go for gold. Guevara agreed with the idea, and shook hands with Jericho to end the segment.

Now it has been confirmed that Jericho and Guevara will begin their hunt for the AEW World Tag Team Titles, currently held by FTR, on this week’s Dynamite. They will face Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher of Aussie Open.

Jericho and Guevara have not teamed up since losing the Tornado Tag Team Match to Sting and Darby Allin on the June 28 Dynamite. Aussie Open last worked Dynamite on the Fyter Fest and All In go-home show on August 23, where they retained the ROH World Tag Team Titles over The Hardys. They then dropped the ROH titles to Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF on the All In Zero Hour pre-show on August 27.

“Hangman” Adam Page is also now official for Wednesday’s post-All Out episode. There’s no word yet if Page will be wrestling, but AEW has announced that he will speak.

Page won the Over Budget Battle Royal on the All Out Zero Hour pre-show this past Sunday, last eliminating ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage. Page will now get to give $50,000 to a charity of his choice.

Below is the updated card for this week’s Dynamite from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN:

* Fallout from AEW All Out

* “Hangman” Adam Page speaks for the first time since winning the Over Budget Battle Royal at All Out

* Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara begin their chase for the AEW World Tag Team Titles by facing Aussie Open

Le Sex Gods @chrisjerichofozzy & @sammyguevara reunite as a tag team to take on the former #ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open @kylefletcherpro & @DUNKZILLADavis! Don't miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8p ET/7p CT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/L6ONv3QIpT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2023

Following his victory in the Over Budget Battle Royal on the #AEWAllOut ZERO HOUR, we will hear from Hangman Adam Page LIVE on #AEWDynamite from Indianapolis, IN! Don't miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8p ET/7p CT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/7QBxSvhFw2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.