The main event of tonight’s post-Payback and Labor Day edition of RAW will see WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defend his title against Chad Gable. The match is being heavily-pushed on tonight’s RAW with clips of memorable moments from Intercontinental Title history, along with promos from both competitors, and a lot of talk from the announcers.

The match is also a hot topic of discussion on social media with many predicting a title change to end The Ring General’s historic reign. One notable prediction came from the USA Network. As seen below, WWE tweeted ahead of tonight’s RAW for any predictions, and the viral reply came from their longtime TV partner.

“A new Intercontinental Champion. We said it,” they wrote in response to predict Gable will win gold.

WWE is giving plenty of time to Gable and GUNTHER tonight. Multiple sources have reported that WWE has the match laid out for three segments (commercial breaks) in the final hour, which is very rare. It was noted by PWInsider that this would depend on how the rest of the show worked out as far as timing goes.

A new Intercontinental Champion. We said it. — USA Network (@USANetwork) September 4, 2023

