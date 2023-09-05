WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Piper Niven is currently out of action.

Adam Pearce mentioned on tonight’s RAW that Niven is not medically cleared to compete, which led to speculation on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles being vacant once again.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Niven is dealing with a short-term illness, and the hope is that she will be back in a week or two if all goes well.

Regarding the titles, word is that there are no plans to vacate, or move them off of Niven.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville won the titles from Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on the July 17 RAW, but Deville later suffered a torn ACL and was forced to relinquish her title. Niven returned to RAW on August 14 and declared herself as champion, and Green’s new partner. They beat Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on the August 21 RAW, but have not wrestled since.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.