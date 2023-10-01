You can officially pencil in some matches for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Before the main event of the NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event on Saturday night, Vic Joseph and Booker T announced some action for the post-No Mercy episode of NXT on USA on Tuesday night.

Scheduled for next week’s WWE NXT show is the start of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, as well as Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport in singles action, and Gallus vs. Tyler Bate & Butch in tag-team action.

