Ilja Dragunov’s destiny has been fulfilled.

He has captured the NXT World Championship.

The pro wrestling veteran successfully defeated Carmelo Hayes to capture the title in their championship rematch from Great American Bash 2023 in the co-main event of No Mercy 2023.

In what will no doubt be a candidate for 2023 Match of the Year, Hayes and Dragunov fought back-and-forth until finally “The Red Dragon” connected with a Super-H-Bomb off the top-rope for the pin fall victory.

Check out WWE’s social media coverage of the NXT title change from No Mercy 2023 below.

For complete NXT No Mercy 2023 results, click here.