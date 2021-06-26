During a recent Q&A on Twitch AEW superstar Matt Hardy says that he hopes to finish his in-ring career the same way that the came in, by reuniting with his brother Jeff Hardy and having a run as the Hardy Boyz tag team. Hear his full thoughts on the subject below.

On wanting to team with Jeff:

The gimmick I would like to end my career on, I would like to finish my career teaming with my brother as the Hardy Boyz. Real life Matt and real life Jeff, doing our thing. I feel like that’s a beautiful way to tie up a career. To go out the way you came in, I think that’s super cool. I would like to finish my career with my brother as a team.

Thinks a feud with the Young Bucks would be amazing:

Recently, I mentioned this and I saw a couple of websites say, ‘Matt wants Jeff Hardy to come to AEW for one more match.’ That’s incorrect. To correct the record, I would love to have Jeff come to AEW so we could team together. There are a lot of great teams there. A proper Hardyz vs. Young Bucks feud would be amazing.

