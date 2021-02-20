– Matt Hardy vs. Adam Page with the winner getting the loser’s first-quarter 2021 earnings has been booked for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event on Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

Hardy posted this video on his YouTube channel to promote the match:

– Tickets for the March 3rd episode of AEW Dynamite are slated to go on-sale this Monday.

Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet vs. Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill is the top match on the card for this episode. They will start at $20 each. Fans can also purchase a Dynamite Season Pass for admission to three shows for only $15 each (so $45 instead of $60 for three shows)