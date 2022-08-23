AEW superstar Matt Hardy spoke about Private Party on the latest edition of Being The Elite, where the Broken One discussed why he wants the team to do well following their run with him in the HFO. Highlights can be found below.

Says he wants Private Party to do well:

“I feel obligated to. I want them to do well. As you know, I blame myself for detailing their career. You know the expression, ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’? I think that will apply to them. I definitely think it applies to them. This journey that I’ve been going on recently, you know, everybody knows there’s something wrong with them. They just don’t know what it is. I was fortunate enough to determine what’s wrong with me.”

Thinks Private Party has course corrected quite well:

“I’ve said in the past that I’m not a good guy, that deep down I’m a monster because I will do anything to serve me. I’ve used people, chased clout, anything it took to highlight Matt Hardy. Now that I understand that, and now that I accept that, I’m changing, and I’m learning to deny my programming. So from afar, I will keep a close eye on Private Party because I owe to them to make sure they are course corrected. With that said, they have.”

