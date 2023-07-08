On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW star was asked about “the worst receipts” (when someone gets hit hard and gives it right back) he has given to anyone in wrestling.

“I’ve never actually given anyone a receipt,” Hardy clarified. “There have been times where I’ve realized that I need to fight back. There was a time when we were working with The Acolytes, and they were beating the s–t out of us. They dropped the titles to us, we were the tag team champions, and we worked a couple of times after that, and I’m like, ‘Holy s–t, they can have these titles back. We’re in the record books — I’m good.'”

Hardy recalled a conversation he had with Jeff Hardy about the APA getting physical in their matches.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know how much longer I can take this. This is like abusive!'” Hardy recalled. “And then when we were in there, Bradshaw beat me down in the corner. I remember beating him as hard as I could in the face, and the next thing I had was just a very soft [jab to the face]. So, it’s one of those things where the old-timers — where guys would beat you up and take advantage of you … until you didn’t let them. Until, like, you stood up for yourself. I think that was kind of a case of that.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc