WWE has a 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority that sees them hold two events in the country per year. WWE held its first 2023 PLE in the country last month with the Night of Champions show.

Historically, WWE holds its Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi in late October/early November. That trend will continue.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, WWE is planning to hold its next Saudi show on Saturday, November 4.

WWE will likely tape the November 3rd episode of SmackDown the prior week at the October 27th SmackDown event due to the long flight to Saudi Arabia, something WWE has done in the past.