Matt Hardy is eyeing a singles-matchup with two of the industry’s biggest stars.

The Broken One spoke about Roman Reigns and Kenny Omega during the latest edition of his Extreme Life podcast, where he claimed that he could have a badass showdown with the Tribal Chief and The Cleaner.

I would like to do a one-on-one with Kenny Omega at some point. I would enjoy that because I’m a big fan of Kenny’s work. Also, I very, very much enjoy all of Roman Reigns’ work. I would almost say Roman Reigns as well. Just to knock that out. That would probably be my answers, Kenny Omega and Roman Reigns. Those would be the two guys that I would love to have a badass singles match with.

