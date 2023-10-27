On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, he discussed which of his personas, whether that be Big Money Matt, Immortal Matt Hardy or Broken Matt Hardy was his favorite.

“The best version of Matt Hardy? Okay, um it’s hard too because I’m gonna say too, in some ways. To me personally, the best version was Broken Matt. That was also my favorite version. As far as the totality of good it did for my career. It did do a lot. It got me really hot. It got me established. And it got myself and Jeff back on WWE radar. But I think the best version of me was when I did Matt Hardy Version One because I think that was the first time I really stepped away from the Hardy Boyz. And they’re like, Wow, this guy can do something on his own. And there was just so much creativity, you know, churning in my mind at that time, and I was in the best shape of my life. I was busting my ass. I had a young healthy body, which was very nice. That is the best version. I think the original, probably first year of Matt Hardy, Version One.”

