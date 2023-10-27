Chris Jericho recently discussed his career during an appearance on The Allison Hagendorf Show.

Jericho has been able to have a long and successful career across various promotions with various gimmicks. He was asked which accomplishment he is most proud of.

“Having the diversity of just being able to do all of these cool things and having a great fanbase that trusts me for that. There’s a lot of things that I don’t do because I don’t think it’s something that I’d be interested in,” he said. “I do things for the creative element and for the experience, I don’t do anything for money.”

“I think one of my favorite things that I’ve been able to do is the Jericho Cruise, that’s been cool,” he said. “We did the Kiss cruise in 2015 with Fozzy and as soon as we docked, I called my manager who’s my partner on the cruise and said, ‘I’ve got an idea, I think we can do this.'”