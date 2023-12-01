McKenzie Mitchell’s run with WWE is over.

The NXT backstage interviewer and media personality revealed the news with a post on her personal X (Twitter) account. She writes the following:

Today I was released by WWE. I met my husband, moved cross country from CT to FL for @wwenxt (a place I’ve always considered home), and met friends that became like family. I’ve always said and firmly believe in “when door closes, another opens.”

Mitchell has been with WWE since 2019. Previously, she worked for IMPACT Wrestling. You can check out her post below.