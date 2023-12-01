Daniel Cormier has a new favorite wrestler of all-time.

The UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight/heavyweight champion spoke about his love of professional wrestling during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani from the MMA Hour. DC previously loved Rand Savage and The Visionary Seth Rollins, but says that the current reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER now takes that spot.

My boy Gunther, he’s so good. He’s my favorite wrestler of all time. He’s my favorite. He has surpassed the Macho Man. I love Seth, but Gunther…I got into a fight a while back with Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks because they were doing too many flips. It really pissed me off, all the flips. I was like, ‘What about a bodyslam? A splash?’ Gunther’s moves are a sleeper hold, a powerbomb, and he does this splash off the top. It’s awesome.

GUNTHER recently became the longest reigning WWE I.C. Champion in history, surpassing the legendary Honkey Tonk Man.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cormier spoke about Mercedes Moné and why he thinks the former Sasha Banks could eventually return to WWE similarly to how CM Punk did last Saturday. You can check out the full interview below.