Some business numbers for AEW.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the promotion will finish 2023 grossing between $170-$175 million in revenue, which is a 67% increase from 2022. For context, here is the last four years of AEW’s revenue.

2020: $64 million

2021: $86 million

2022: $100 million+

2023: $170-175 million

The report also mentions that 2024 looks to be an even bigger year for AEW as the new television rights deal they acquire is expected to give them another boost.

A big contribution for 2023 could be the added number of pay-per-views (All, Wrestle Dream, Worlds End), along with increased ticket prices for live events. The gate from All In at Wembley Stadium on its own grossed over $10 million.