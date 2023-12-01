A potential spoiler ahead of this evening’s WWE SmackDown in Brooklyn, New York. If you do not want to be spoiled then I suggest you do not continue reading.

According to PW Insider, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are expected to return this evening after being off of television for the last few months due to Gallows dealing with a knee injury and Anderson just not being used. The former multi-time tag champions were spotted in New York ahead of tonight’s show.

Andersona and Gallows returned to WWE back in October of 2022 and immediately reunited with AJ Styles.