CM Punk’s return to WWE is still the most talked about thing in pro wrestling and now a former NBA Champion is getting his thoughts in on it.

Jeff Teague, who played in the NBA for 12-years and was a part of the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks Championship run, spoke about Punk’s surprise appearance at Survivor Series during a recent edition of the Club 520 podcast. This is what he had to say:

That was hard. On god bro, that’s probably the best — that’s number three. John Cena coming back was one of the top ones at WrestleMania. But that right there, that was hard. And he came back in Chicago, that shit was rocking, I ain’t gonna lie. I was watching that show, I lowkey got chills. People gonna call me weird for that.

WWE recently announced that CM Punk’s return is now their most viewed moment in social media history. The former world champion cut his first promo back on this past Monday’s edition of Raw, where he told the locker room, “I’m not here to make friends I’m just here to make money.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)