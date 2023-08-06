Metalik is no longer working with CMLL.

The former WWE star and top luchadore revealed this news in a post on social media, where he stated that the two sides were unable to reach a new deal. He thanks everyone who had supported him since he had returned to Mexico in July and plans on pushing forward with his career.

I want to tell all my fans that I am no longer going to continue competing for CMLL. We did not reach a deal and, well, thanks to everyone who supported me in my return now that I was in Mexico. We continue with everything from the hand of God.

Metalik competed for AEW on last night’s episode of Collision. Unfortunately, he had to go up against Bullet Club Gold leader Jay White, who picked up the win after connecting with a Switchblade. Check out Metalik’s post below.