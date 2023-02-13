Mia Yim did an interview with Wrestling Inc during Royal Rumble weekend where she spoke about a wide range of topics.

Yim’s love for intergender wrestling came up in the conversation. Yim and Candice LeRae are best known for intergender wrestling, as they’ve wrestled around the country, working those types of matches.

“I love it,” Yim exclaimed. “Intergender wrestling has been a part of me for as long as I’ve … since I’ve started. I’ve been doing it for years. And even just the little stuff, it might not be what I used to do in the independents or in Impact,” she continued, “but just the little stuff, it just means so much to me that I get to go with the boys and hang with them.”

Regarding how the men react to the matches, Yim stated, “They’re just excited, if not more than us.”