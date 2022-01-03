WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently appeared on AEW star Thunder Rosa’s Vlog, where the hardcore legend discussed a number of different topics, including his thoughts on what kind of an impression a match should leave and the last time he spoke with Tony Khan. Highlights are below.

On wanting to leave fans with a good impression after a match is over:

“I was always a believer in the impression a match left. I’m not worried about how many oohs and ahhs I got, it’s the feeling people have after the match. And hopefully, you want to leave a lasting, most of what we do is fun and disposable right? And it’s great, I think I once, in one of my books, you know there’s so much wrestling going on, it’s kind of like going through a sushi place with the revolving, you know, revolving trays. You grab it and it’s good and everything’s good. And then at the end of the meal, you’re not even sure what you had. It’s really rare to grab on to something, wrestling wise that you can really embrace, enjoy, digest, and keep with you.”

Says he’s only interacted with Tony Khan twice in the last year:

“I’ve only interacted with Tony (Khan) twice in the last little over a year. And the one interaction was wondering how I can help Jon Huber’s family and the second one was asking if they could procure the rights to Thunderstruck. I just think that you know, there are things you hear in your head {hums the sounds}, it would be such a great, such a great entrance.”

