Mickie James was among the 10 wrestlers to be released by WWE this past Thursday.

The former WWE Women’s Champion is under a 90-day non-compete clause, which means she can’t work for another promotion until July.

Speaking on GAW, James briefly addressed her release from the company.

“Obviously now, I’m not with WWE. I got my ‘future endeavor’ on Thursday (April 15). I don’t want it to ever feel like I’m not thankful or not grateful because I’ve had so much fun and the girls in the locker room and I’m grateful for so many experiences, but I honestly feel in the last two years that I’ve been comfortably uncomfortable. I’ve been trying to be pigeonholed or fit into a square mold of ‘this is what we want you to be’ and ‘this is what we want you to believe you are’ and I’m just not that. A lot has been happening in the last two years and I’ve been in this little space. I’m not going to get super deep on it,” she said.

