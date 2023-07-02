Mickie James is returning to the ring for the first time since February.

The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion will be competing against Aurora Teves at the July 8th Association Biterroise de Catch” Festival International De Catch” event in France. James’ husband, fellow wrestling star Nick Aldis, will also be wrestling on the card. She promoted the event on Twitter by writing, “I can’t wait to go to France!!! My 1st match back from injury is a real test against @aurorateves & going international!!!! Then our 1st real VACATION in a very Looooooong time. So excited babe @RealNickAldis !!!! LFG!”

As previously mentioned, this will be James’ first match back since she was forced to relinquish the IMPACT Knockouts Championship earlier this year.