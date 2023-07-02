Zelina Vega would love to work alongside her husband, Malakai Black, again.

The WWE star was asked about Black during a recent interview on the Gorilla Position and whether she would have any interest in working alongside him on television.

It’s not a conversation that happens, but I think it’s something that, any time I can spend extra with my husband, it always makes me a happier person. We’ve been trying to build our dream house for three years, and we finally got to do that.

Vega adds that she relishes any extra time she gets to spend with Black, who currently wrestles for AEW.

Moving us two and our seven cats into that house recently in the past week or so has been crazy, so any moment that I get to spend with him extra would be just perfect. So I would love to be able to work alongside with him for sure again.

Black and Vega actually worked against each other back in 2018. Vega was the manager for Andrade El Idolo, who was feuding with Black for the NXT Championship. Check out her full interview below.

