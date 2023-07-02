Last night’s AEW Collision from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada opened with world champion MJF picking up a quick victory over a local enhancement talent, then cutting a promo saying he would put the title on the line against any local to the area. This brought out Ethan Page, who stood toe-to-toe with MJF on the microphone before accepting the Devil’s challenge. Despite a great effort, MJF defeated Page to continue his reign.

Today, Page took to Twitter to comment on his big opportunity, adding that even though he lost he is proud that he got to wrestle in front of his father in his hometown. His full tweet reads, “With my father in the front row, this will outweigh the loss of the match. I promise to continue to ignore the ppl trying to put me in my place. I always have & I always will. I know what I’m destined to be.”

You can check out Page’s tweet below.