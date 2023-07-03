Matt Hardy thinks that he and his brother Jeff could potentially wrestle in Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor brand.

The Broken One spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Extreme Life podcast, where he also revealed that there was talk of doing a blood brothers matchup against the Gunns, Young Bucks, and/or the Lucha Bros, all teams that consist of blood brothers.

I think that’s a possibility. I think you could see that happening. I heard at one point, you know, maybe some buzz about having actual blood brothers all locked up in a match. It’s interesting because there are several sets of blood brothers in AEW. There’s us, The Gunns. There’s The [Young] Bucks and then there’s Penta & Fenix. So who knows?

Matt says that he and Jeff are quite familiar with the Lucha Bros, and looks forward to potentially wrestling the duo again.

We’ll see what ends up happening, but yeah, I think another match with Penta & Fenix, we have wrestled them before, but I think that would be fun to do a little program with those guys

Elsewhere on the podcast, Matt spoke about an injury that Jeff sustained during a recent edition of AEW Dynamite. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)