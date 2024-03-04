An update on Mike Santana.

The former Inner Circle member is now officially gone from AEW according to Fightful Select. Santana was removed from the roster page last week, with the report mentioning that he has not been present backstage in months. He has been very active on the independent scene as of late, including matches for House of Glory, C4, and Beyond to name a few.

Santana joined AEW alongside his longtime tag team partner Ortiz back in 2019. However, the duo eventually split apart due to personal differences. He hit a personal roadblock when he tore his ACL in the summer of 2022, but he did return to compete at All In at Wembley last summer. His final matchup in AEW was his one-on-one showdown with Ortiz, which he won.

