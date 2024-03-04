An update on top AEW superstar, Darby Allin.

Allin once again went viral for doing something insane in AEW, something that fans have become accustomed to. During the main event, which was his parter Sting’s final wrestling match, Allin attempted to hit a Swanton onto Nick Jackson, who was laying on a sheet of glass held up by a bunch of chairs. Unfortunately for Allin, Matt Jackson pulled his brother away and Allin went crashing through the glass, with his back instantly bleeding red.

Bryan Alvarez reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Live that Allin needed 12 stitches to close up his wound, which Alvarez joked was 11,098 staples less than he thought Allin would need. The two-time TNT Champion and reigning AEW tag champion (titles will be vacated following Sting’s retirement) will be climbing Moutn Everest later this month. He will next be wrestling against Jay White at AEW Big Business on March 13th.