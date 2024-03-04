The viewership numbers are in for the March 1st edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 2,348,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.64 in the 18-49 demographic. This number is up from the previous Friday’s viewership of 2,272,000 and a 3% increase in the key demo number, which was at 0.62 last week. The blue-brand finished #1 on the evening in 18-49 against NBA competition.

SmackDown featured an electric segment between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns, where the Great One acknowledged the current Undisputed Universal Champion as his Tribal Chief. It also saw Randy Orton defeat Austin Theory in the main event.