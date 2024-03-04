The viewership numbers are in for the March 1st edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 344,000 viewers, a decrease of 5% from the previous week’s 364,000 viewers. It scored a rating of 0.10 in the 18-49 demographic, which was also down from last Friday’s 0.11. This was the final Rampage before AEW Revolution.

The show featured top stars in action like Claudio Castagnoli, Riho, and Lance Archer in action. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.