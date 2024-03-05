Vince McMahon continues to cash out.

The former WWE Chairman and executive chairman of TKO Holdings sold 5,350,000 shares of his TKO Stock earlier today according to a new filing, which is worth $420 million. McMahon has 15 million shares of TKO remaining, or roughly 9%. Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics released the filing online.

NEW FILING: Vince McMahon sells 5,350,000 TKO shares, a value of $412 million. After the transaction, he has about 15 million shares, or about 9% of all TKO stock. pic.twitter.com/SropbXk5Dg — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) March 5, 2024

McMahon continues to be under investigation by federal authorities following the allegations made against him in the Janel Grant Lawsuit. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated as that is an ongoing story.

Stay tuned.