WWE Raw Results 3/4/24

Frost Bank Center

San Antonio, Texas

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins Segment

Cody Rhodes: So, San Antonio, what do we want to talk about? I would love if we can speak about how at WrestleMania 40, in the main event, when the lights are brightest, the biggest game of the year, I will be standing across the greatest champion in company’s history, The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. However, I’m really unable to talk about because of a distraction, a distraction that stings quite a bit. Of course I’m talking about The Rock. Last week, The Rock took to Instagram, he posted a 16-minute video, deleted it, and then five minutes later, he blessed us with a 21-minute director’s cut. Then he spoke at great length on SmackDown. Let me sum it up for you. He called all of you, meth heads. He talked about my dog which, by the way, Rock, don’t ever talk about my dog. And then of course, the biggest headline of all, which he made sure wasn’t the headline. Rock did not accept my challenge for a one-on-one match. No, The Rock ever so cleverly spun that.

He changed the conversation. He presented a whole new challenge, like the master politician that he is. No wonder why people want you to run for office, Rock. Hell, maybe I would vote for you. I can’t dismiss your words entirely, because we did have a conversation. That was true what you said. More or less, you are pouring honey down my ears when you told me, the people don’t want Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns. This is for the people. The people don’t want you versus Roman, they want Rock versus Roman. But then the most peculiar thing happened, you guys started chanting something else. I know that WWE officials heard that, I heard that, I appreciated it. I know Rock heard it, because he went on to call all of you crybabies. Do we have any crybabies in the arena tonight? But now The Rock has presented an entirely new different challenge, one that doesn’t just involve me, one that involves my friend. Yeah, I think we are friends. I think it’s time we bring him out here. Ladies and gentlemen, The World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Freakin’ Rollins.

Seth Rollins: San Antonio! Welcome to Monday Night Rollins. Mr. Nightmare, what are you thinking, my man?

Cody Rhodes: Obviously, you’ve offered to have my back against The Bloodline. You stood next to me when I got slapped across the face. Even then, with a bad knee, you were there. You keep saying you’re going to be there as we move forward. The plot has been incredibly twisted here. I didn’t even think that I would be on WrestleMania. It was until I saw that stupid power-point presentation, about how The Rock and Roman’s family is better than all of ours, I decided that I had to make a change, to go back on my word, it was my right, I won the Royal Rumble. I get to challenge Roman Reigns. You, coming off an injury, you have to face the only other guy who has pinned me in the ring besides Roman, Drew McIntyre. So, what I’m saying, and what I want to say in person, for all the world to see. Rock and Roman Reigns together, two Mount Rushmore wrestlers, together. I fully understand if you want to focus on Drew, and you are not on board with having my back.

Seth Rollins: While I respect you giving me the out, I’ll take care of Drew McIntyre, all right? I told Drew last week, I told the entire world, there are some things bigger than us, and taking down The Bloodline is the biggest thing that we can do. Because it’s not just your story that needs to be finished at WrestleMania, Cody, it’s my story, too. Ten years ago, Roman Reigns and I, we came in here together and we wanted to take the power from the top. I wanted to take the power and give it back to the people. Roman Reigns wants to keep all the power for himself. And here’s the problem, we’re this close, because with The Rock in The Bloodline, we are this close to Roman Reigns having absolute power. And, The Rock, I don’t know about you guys, but I think I know how you feel about The Rock, I’m kind of over The Rock, San Antonio. Yeah, he does sucks. And look, he hasn’t been The Rock for a long time. He damn sure hasn’t been, The People’s Champion for a long time.

So, you know what, I think I’m not going to call him these things anymore. I was thinking about it. Over the last week, I figured I would come up with a new name for The Rock. How about I try this one? I think I’m going to call The Rock, Diarrhea Dwayne. Diarrhea Dwayne, he’s been running his mouth, and every single thing that comes out of his mouth has the consistency of wet baby poop. The Rock gets on Instagram now. It sounds like San Antonio agrees with me. Because The Rock is on Instagram for 21-minutes, are you serious? And this guy has the gull to go on there, insult your dog, and he says he can make the World Heavyweight Championship go away. He says, with a snap of his fingers, because he’s my boss, he can make it go away. Well, Rock, I dare you to try. And get this, guys, I don’t know if you heard him, because 21-minutes is a long time to listen to that idiot. But, he said, he made professional wrestling cool again. Oh, yeah, The Rock, our savior, guys. He saved us. He made it cool. Diarrhea Dwayne, I don’t know if you know this or not, but you haven’t been cool in 20 years, pal. But I’ll tell you what’s cool. This morning, I received one hundred percent medical clearance. I am back. I am ready to go. And so, this Friday, I will be at SmackDown to confront The Bloodline. What I want to know, Cody, I’ve asked you many times, I told you for weeks, man, I’ve got your back in this fight. So, what I want to know is, do you have mine?

Cody Rhodes: Well, to answer your question, I guess I also have a message for The Rock. Rock, it’s been a long time since you haven’t just been handed something. I think it’s been since you had those seven bucks in your pocket, and I think you forgot, The People’s Champion is not in perpetuity. Rock, I am not the same man as you, I’m not going to whine in a 21-minute promo. I am coming to SmackDown with Seth Freakin’ Rollins. I’m going to stand across from you, Roman Reigns, The Wiseman, the whole Bloodline, in the great state of Texas. And this Friday, I will give you, face-to-face, eye-to-eye, not whispering in your ear, my very first clear and obvious answer for what’s happening at WrestleMania.

– Michael Cole and Pat McAfee gave a big shoutout to Sting who retired from professional wrestling last night at AEW Revolution.

First Match: GUNTHER vs. Dominik Mysterio w/JD McDonagh

Mysterio kicks Gunther in the gut. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gunther with a side headlock takeover. Mysterio lunges at the left leg of Gunther. Gunther applies a leg lock. Mysterio grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Mysterio shoves Gunther. Mysterio slaps Gunther in the chest. Gunther launches Mysterio. Mysterio ducks under a chop from Gunther. Mysterio with an overhand chop. Gunther is pissed. Mysterio uses the ropes as a shield. Mysterio slaps Gunther in the face. Mysterio backs away from Gunther. McDonagh gets up in Gunther’s grill. Gunther shoves McDonagh. Gunther inadvertently chops the steel ring post. Mysterio wraps the right hand of Gunther around the ring post. Mysterio stomps on the right hand of Gunther. Gunther applies The Sleeper Hold. Mysterio with an arm-ringer. Mysterio with another overhand chop. Mysterio goes for a Deep Arm-Drag, but Gunther counters with a knife edge chop.

Gunther has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Chop Exchange. Gunther applies The Boston Crab. Gunther gets distracted by McDonagh. Mysterio dropkicks Gunther off the ring apron. Mysterio with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Second Chop Exchange. Gunther rolls Mysterio back into the ring. Mysterio with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Mysterio goes for The 619, but Gunther counters with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Mysterio repeatedly kicks Gunther in the face. Gunther slaps Mysterio in the chest. Gunther goes for The PowerBomb, but Mysterio counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Mysterio ducks a clothesline from Gunther. Mysterio with a flying forearm smash. Mysterio hits The 619. Mysterio ascends to the top turnbuckle. Gunther avoids The Frog Splash. Gunther blasts Mysterio with The Shotgun Dropkick. Gunther PowerBombs Mysterio. Gunther makes Mysterio tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: GUNTHER via Submission

– Adam Pearce confronts Damage CTRL in the backstage area. According to Dakota Kai, Damage CTRL are only her to scout Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler’s upcoming match. Shinsuke Nakamura interrupts the conversation. Pearce says that if Nakamura is here to talk about GUNTHER’s opponent at WrestleMania he should go to his office.

Second Match: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Shayna Baszler and Kayden Carter will start things off. Damage CTRL are watching this match from the ringside area. Baszler with a waist lock go-behind. Carter rolls Baszler over for a one count. Carter taunts Baszler. Carter goes for a deep arm-drag, but Baszler blocks it. Baszler stomps on the left elbow of Carter. Baszler poses for the crowd. Baszler bends the left elbow of Carter. Baszler tags in Stark. Carter side steps Baszler into the turnbuckles. Carter rolls under a clothesline from Stark. Carter kicks Stark in the chest. Carter with a Low Enzuigiri. Stark SuperKicks Carter. Stark tags in Baszler. Stark dumps Carter ribs first on the top rope. Baszler with a Running Knee Strike that sends Carter to the floor. Baszler and Stark has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Chance with a twisting arm-drag. Stark SuperKicks Chance.

Stark ascends to the top turnbuckle. Carter runs interference. Chance with clubbing blows to Stark’s back. Carter tags herself in. Carter and Stark are trading back and forth shots. Double Spanish Fly for a two count. Carter tags in Chance. Carter puts Stark on her shoulders. Chance with a Flying Hurricanrana to Baszler. Stark fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Stark with forearm shivers. Carter SuperKicks Stark. Chance and Carter connects with The After Party for a two count. Baszler drags Carter out of the ring. Baszler applies The Kirifuda Clutch. Stark rolls Chance over to pickup the victory. After the match, Dakota Kai says that The Kabuki Warriors are willing to put their tag team titles on the line next week in Houston, which in her opinion is the far more superior city. They’ll make Baszler and Stark cry just like Bayley. Baszler snatches the microphone out of Dakota’s hands. Baszler says it’s about time and they’ll see them next week.

Winner: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark via Pinfall

– The Judgment Day checks on Dominik Mysterio in the trainer’s room. Damian Priest tells JD McDonagh to make things right with GUNTHER. Dominik wants Priest to keep an eye on Andrade El Idolo because he can be a good addition to The Judgment Day.

– We see Ricochet venting inside Adam Pearce’s office. Pearce needs Ricochet to trust him because he has a plan that will satisfy GUNTHER and everybody that’s vying for his title at WrestleMania. The Judgment Day walks in. Damian Priest demands that JD McDonagh gets a shot at GUNTHER. Pearce tells McDonagh to give him a quick sales pitch.

Third Match: Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

Becky side steps Jax into the turnbuckles. Becky repeatedly stomps on Jax’s chest. Jax drives Becky back first into the turnbuckles. Jax with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jax screams at the referee. Becky kicks Jax in the face. Becky dropkicks Jax. Becky with a flying forearm smash. Jax blocks The Springboard Side Kick. Jax goes for The Samoan Drop, but Becky lands back on her feet. Becky avoids The Foot Stomp. Becky ducks a clothesline from Jax. Jax Powerslams Becky. Jax poses for the crowd. Jax levels Becky with The Body Avalanche. Jax HeadButts Becky. Jax with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Becky with heavy bodyshots. Jax goes for a Bodyslam, but Becky counters with The Sleeper Hold. Jax backs Becky into the turnbuckles. Jax sends Becky back first into the canvas. Jax with Two Running Hip Attacks. Jax delivers The Stinkface. Jax uses the bottom rope to choke Becky. Jax goes for a Bodyslam, but Becky lands back on her feet. Becky delivers a chop block. Becky with clubbing blows to Jax’s back. Becky decks Jax with a back elbow smash. Becky with a Desperation Boot.

Becky with The Missile Dropkick. Becky follows that with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Becky goes for a Flying Forearm Smash, but Jax counters with The Samoan Drop on the floor. Jax has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Jax blocks The SuperPlex. Jax sends Becky chest first into the canvas. Jax with The Flying Leg Drop for a two count. Becky avoids a big haymaker from Jax. Jax denies The Manhandle Slam. Jax goes for a Sidewalk Slam, but Becky counters with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Becky kicks Jax in the back of the head. Becky with a SomerSault Seated Senton for a two count. Jax blocks The Dis-Arm-Her. Jax hits The Samoan Drop. Jax drags Becky to the corner. Jax goes for The Annihilator, but Becky ducks out of the way. Becky applies The Dis-Arm-Her. Becky transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Jax wisely exits the ring. Jax swings Becky into the ringside barricade. Jax rolls Becky back into the ring. Liv Morgan delivers a flying forearm off the barricade which forces the disqualification. After the match, Becky starts bickering with Morgan. Jax sends Becky back first into the steel ring post. Jax nails Morgan with a Running Leg Drop on the floor.

Winner: Nia Jax via Disqualification

– Becky Lynch challenges Liv Morgan to a match next week. Liv can continue to cry about her Revenge Tour or she could fight. Liv accepts Becky’s challenge. We see Rhea Ripley walk behind Becky. Rhea didn’t say anything, she just started laughing at her.

– We get a video package on the Drew McIntyre/Jey Uso Rivalry.

Adam Pearce Announcement

As we know, the Intercontinental Championship has a rich and storied history in the WWE. And if we’re being honest, GUNTHER’s historic title reign has only added to that legacy. Because of that, finding a worthy challenger for him at WrestleMania has proven to be that, true a challenge. Over the last few weeks, I’ve gone up and down the roster to identify potential challengers. And I finally feel like I’ve zeroed in six men that truly deserve an opportunity. Former Intercontinental Champions Sami Zayn, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura. A pair of up-and-coming superstars in Bronson Reed and JD McDonagh. And a former challenger who has a compelling case for a rematch, The Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable. These six men will compete next week, to find out which one can outlast the other, and punch their ticket to WrestleMania. That’s right, next week on Monday Night Raw, it will be a Gauntlet Match. These six men will run the gauntlet, but only one can win. And that winner will go on to face “The Ring General” GUNTHER for The Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

Fourth Match: Andrade El Idolo vs. Apollo Crews

Crews refuses to shake Idolo’s hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Idolo backs Crews into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Crews applies a side headlock. Idolo whips Crews across the ring. Crews runs into Idolo. Shoulder Block Exchange. Idolo with a Running Boot. Crews dropkicks Idolo. Idolo backs Crews into the turnbuckles. Chop Exchange. Crews launches Idolo over the top rope. Idolo with a back fist. Idolo rocks Crews with a forearm smash. Idolo ascends to the top turnbuckle. Forearm Exchange. Crews slaps Idolo in the chest. Idolo and Crews are trading back and forth shots. Crews with The SuperPlex. Idolo responds with The Three Amigos for a two count. Crews with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Crews goes for a Toss PowerBomb, but Idolo counters with a deep arm-drag. Idolo drops Crews with The Discus Back Elbow for a two count. Idolo hits The Shotgun Meteora. Idolo connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Sami Zayn. What is going through Sami’s mind ahead of next week’s massive gauntlet match? He’s thinking about his journey, his shattered confidence, but also his undying belief. He wants to do something historic. A path has revealed itself. This is it, there’s no other path. It’s do or die for him. Ivar and Valhalla interrupt the conversation. Valhalla wants to understand how pathetic people like Sami can be in this match, but not Ivar. Ivar says that it’s time to put an end to Sami’s delusions. He knows that he can beat GUNTHER. Ivar says that Sami knows deep down that he can’t beat GUNTHER. Sami challenges Ivar to a match for later on tonight. Ivar claims that Sami won’t have to worry about WrestleMania because he won’t make it to next week.

– We see Natalya, Tegan Nox, Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile having a conversation about where they stand in the Women’s Tag Team Division. Candice wants to win by any means necessary, she’s tired of waiting for her opportunities. Candice tells Dupri that she doesn’t need advice from someone who can’t lace her boots.

Fifth Match: The Judgment Day vs. Imperium

Finn Balor and Ludwig Kaiser will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Balor with forearm shivers across the back of Kaiser. Balor slams Kaiser’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Balor is throwing haymakers at Kaiser. Balor gets distracted by Vinci. Kaiser rakes the eyes of Balor. Balor shoves Kaiser. Kaiser blocks a boot from Balor. Kaiser uppercuts Balor. Kaiser transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kaiser with a straight right hand. Kaiser slams Balor’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kaiser tags in Vinci. Vinci headbutts the midsection of Balor. Vinci hammers down on the back of Balor’s neck. Vinci with two uppercuts. Vinci applies a side headlock. Balor whips Vinci across the ring. Vinci goes for a Sunset Flip, but Balor counters with a basement dropkick for a one count. Balor drives Vinci back first into the turnbuckles. Priest tags himself in. Priest rocks Vinci with a forearm smash. Priest launches Vinci to the corner. Priest with rapid fire haymakers. Priest repeatedly stomps on Vinci’s chest. Priest goes for The Broken Arrow, but Vinci lands back on his feet. Vinci shoves Priest across the ring. Vinci tags in Kaiser. Priest drops Kaiser with The Big Boot.

Priest with another big forearm. Priest whips Kaiser into the turnbuckles. Kaiser side steps Priest into the turnbuckles. Priest decks Vinci with a back elbow smash. Priest pie faces Vinci. Kaiser punches Priest. Priest reverses out of the irish whip from Kaiser. Balor kicks Kaiser in the back. Kaiser knocks Balor off the ring apron. Priest responds with a forearm. Priest kicks Vinci off the apron. Priest tags in Balor. Double Irish Whip. Double Thrust Kick. Balor kicks Kaiser in the chest. Priest with The Mid-Kick. Balor with The Scissors Kick for a two count. Balor with pinpoint elbow strikes. Balor applies The Abdominal Stretch. Balor uses Priest for leverage. Kaiser with a Hip Toss. Kaiser with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Priest. Kaiser drives Balor shoulder first into the steel ring post. Stereo Drive By Dropkicks. Imperium poses for the crowd. Imperium has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Balor and Kaiser are trading back and forth shots. Kaiser kicks Balor in the gut. Kaiser hammers down on the back of Balor’s neck. Balor with The Spinout Elbow Drop. Kaiser tags in Vinci.

Vinci dropkicks Priest off the apron. Imperium delivers The High Low for a two count. Vinci puts his knee on the back of Balor’s neck. Vinci bodyslams Balor. Vinci with an elbow drop for a two count. Vinci applies a nerve hold. Balor with elbows into the midsection of Vinci. Vinci blocks a boot from Balor. Vinci with a short-arm clothesline. Vinci tags in Kaiser. Kaiser with a straight right hand. Kaiser blasts Balor with The PK for a two count. Kaiser taunts Priest. Balor with heavy bodyshots. Kaiser drives his knee into the midsection of Balor. Balor kicks Kaiser in the chest. Balor knocks Vinci off the apron. Kaiser uppercuts Balor. Balor responds with The Pele Kick. Balor tags in Priest. Priest with forearm shivers. Priest nails Kaiser with The Bell Clap. Priest with a Lifting Flatliner. Priest ducks a clothesline from Vinci. Priest sends Vinci chest first into the canvas.

Priest with a series of leaping back elbow smashes. Priest launches Vinci over the top rope. Kaiser kicks Priest in the chest. Priest hits The Broken Arrow for a two count. Priest goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Kaiser lands back on his feet. Kaiser side steps Priest into the turnbuckles. Balor tags himself in. Balor rolls Kaiser over for a two count. Balor with The SlingBlade. Vinci runs interference. Kaiser with The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Kaiser tags in Vinci. Balor denies The Imperial Bomb. Vinci goes for The BrainBuster, but Balor counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Vinci knocks Priest off the apron. Balor ducks a clothesline from Vinci. Balor with another SlingBlade. Balor blasts Vinci with The ShotGun Dropkick. Balor lands The Coupe De Grace for a two count. Priest deposits Kaiser to the floor. Balor tags in Priest. Balor with The SomerSault Plancha. Vinci rolls Priest over for a two count. Priest drops Vinci with The Lariat. Priest connects with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Judgment Day via Pinfall

– Michael Cole and Pat McAfee recaps the big news of Paul Heyman being the first member of the 2024 Class of The WWE Hall Of Fame.

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Drew McIntyre. Drew points out that Seth Rollins didn’t listen to anything he said last week. He calls Seth a spotlight junkie. When his focus should be on his responsibilities on Raw, his focus shifts to whatever is hot and cool. CM Punk is back, oh, there’s Seth Rollins. Cody Rhodes needs help with The Bloodline, here comes Seth Rollins. All Drew cares about is Seth actually showing up to their match at WrestleMania, because the World Heavyweight Championship deserves so much better. Drew wanted an apology from Jey Uso. There’s not a chance in hell that Jey will beat him tonight.

– Rhea Ripley tells Iyo Sky to stay of her territory.

Sixth Match: Sami Zayn vs. Ivar w/Valhalla

Valhalla puts the antlers over Michael Cole’s head. Ivar shoves Zayn. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ivar continues to outpower Zayn. Zayn with a waist lock go-behind. Ivar blocks The O’Connor Roll. Zayn drops down on the canvas. Zayn leapfrogs over Ivar. Ivar cartwheels around Zayn. Zayn ducks under two clotheslines from Ivar. Ivar with The Black Hole Slam for a two count. Ivar with a clubbing crossface. Ivar kicks Zayn in the face. Ivar fish hooks Zayn. Ivar hammers down on the back of Zayn’s neck. Zayn is throwing haymakers at Ivar. Ivar reverses out of the irish whip from Zayn. Zayn springboards off the ropes. Zayn clotheslines Ivar over the top rope. Zayn lands The SomerSault Plancha. Zayn rolls Ivar back into the ring. Zayn goes for The Exploder Suplex, but Ivar blocks it. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Ivar blocks The Tornado DDT. Ivar throws Zayn out of the ring. Ivar with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Ivar has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Ivar puts Zayn on the top turnbuckle. Ivar and Zayn are trading back and forth shots. Ivar goes for The Avalanche Belly to Back Suplex, but Zayn counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Ivar denies The Blue Thunder Bomb. Ivar drives Zayn back first into the turnbuckles. Zayn with rapid fire haymakers. Zayn drops Ivar with The Tornado DDT. Zayn goes for The Helluva Kick, but Ivar counters with The Spinning Heel Kick. Ivar with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Ivar puts Zayn on the top turnbuckle. Ivar with two overhand chops. Zayn with clubbing blows to Ivar’s back. Zayn follows that with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count. Ivar rocks Zayn with a forearm smash. Zayn tees off on Ivar. Zayn with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Zayn goes for The Helluva Kick, but Ivar counters with The Sit Down. Ivar goes for The DoomSault, but Zayn ducks out of the way. Zayn connects with The Helluva Kick to pickup the victory. After the match, Bronson Reed drops Zayn with a Running Body Block. Reed plants Zayn with The Tsunami.

Winner: Sami Zayn via Pinfall

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with GUNTHER. He gives Dominik Mysterio his props, he was certainly impressed. As far as next week’s Gauntlet Match is concerned, he’s flattered by it. What the winner is going to earn at the end is a spot to be humiliated and outclass by him at WrestleMania. Chad Gable interrupts the conversation. Gable says that he’s sick and tired of GUNTHER’S condescending smile. He can’t look past what happened in their last match. The gauntlet match is Gable’s path to redemption. And that means taking the title away from GUNTHER and putting it around his waist. It also means that taking smile off GUNTHER’s face and putting it on his daughter’s face. This rematch means much more to him.

– The Miz sees R-Generation X playing WWE 2K24 with Xavier Woods. Miz says that they need to hit The Judgment Day where it hurts, and that’s taking their Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

Seventh Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

Jey with two haymakers. McIntyre shoves Jey. Jey launches McIntyre over the top rope. McIntyre blocks a boot from Jey. Jey with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Jey slams McIntyre’s head on the announce table. Short-Arm Reversal by McIntyre. McIntyre flings Jey over the announce table. McIntyre with a straight right hand. McIntyre talks smack to Jey. Jey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Jey with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Jey is throwing haymakers at McIntyre. McIntyre reverses out of the irish whip from Jey. McIntyre with a Pop Up Kick for a two count. McIntyre transitions into a ground and pound attack. McIntyre stomps on Jey’s chest. Jey headbutts the midsection of McIntyre. McIntyre scores the elbow knockdown. McIntyre unloads two knife edge chops. McIntyre puts Jey on the top turnbuckle. McIntyre with a blistering chop.

McIntyre goes for The Avalanche White Noise, but Jey lands back on his feet. Jey with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Jey goes for The USO Splash, but McIntyre gets his knees up in the air. McIntyre with The Spinebuster for a two count. McIntyre and Jey are trading back and forth shots. McIntyre clotheslines Jey over the top rope. McIntyre with a Vertical Suplex on the floor. McIntyre has complete control of the match during the commercial break. McIntyre tees off on Jey. McIntyre repeatedly drives Jey back first into the ringside barricade. McIntyre rolls Jey back into the ring. McIntyre goes for a Bodyslam, but Jey lands back on his feet. Jey kicks McIntyre in the face. Jey with a flurry of right hands. McIntyre reverses out of the irish whip from Jey.

Jey thrust kicks the midsection of McIntyre. Jey with a drop down uppercut. Jey ducks a clothesline from McIntyre. Jey with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Jey plays to the crowd. Jey delivers The Running Hip Attack. McIntyre regroups on the outside. Jey lands The Suicide Dive. Jey rolls McIntyre back into the ring. Jey gets distracted by Solo Sikoa. Jey dives over McIntyre. McIntyre ducks a clothesline from Jey. McIntyre hits The Future Shock DDT for a two count. Cody Rhodes gets into a brawl with Solo. McIntyre goes for The Claymore, but Jey counters with Three SuperKicks. Jey Spears McIntyre. Jimmy Uso appears at the ringside area. McIntyre connects with The Claymore to pickup the victory. After the match, Jimmy grabs a steel chair. Rollins SuperKicks a chair into Jimmy’s face. McIntyre plants Rollins with The Claymore. McIntyre tells Rollins to not be selfish and do the right thing as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Drew McIntyre via Pinfall

