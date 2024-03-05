Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the lineup order for this evening. The report DOES CONTAIN spoilers so IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS STOP READING.
-Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins promo will open the show.
– GUNTHER vs. Dominik Mysterio
– Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
– Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax
– Some type of I.C. Title situation
– Jey Uso/Drew video package
– Andrade vs. Apollo Crews
– Judgment Day vs. Imperium
– Sami Zayn vs. Ivar
– Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre will main event.
Backstage news
– Candice LeRae vs. Chelsea Green is scheduled for the Main Event tapings
– Creed Bros. vs. Gallus is scheduled for the Main Event tapings
– Chad Patton is set to referee the main event
– Valhalla is also set for the show.
– Gunther vs. Dominik is listed as non-title
– Judgment Day/Imperium is listed as non-title
SPOILERS
– The main event is scheduled for three segments
– Lynch vs. Nia is set for two segments
– The only match listed for less than two segments is Andrade’s