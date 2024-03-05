Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the lineup order for this evening. The report DOES CONTAIN spoilers so IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS STOP READING.

-Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins promo will open the show.

– GUNTHER vs. Dominik Mysterio

– Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

– Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

– Some type of I.C. Title situation

– Jey Uso/Drew video package

– Andrade vs. Apollo Crews

– Judgment Day vs. Imperium

– Sami Zayn vs. Ivar

– Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre will main event.

Backstage news

– Candice LeRae vs. Chelsea Green is scheduled for the Main Event tapings

– Creed Bros. vs. Gallus is scheduled for the Main Event tapings

– Chad Patton is set to referee the main event

– Valhalla is also set for the show.

– Gunther vs. Dominik is listed as non-title

– Judgment Day/Imperium is listed as non-title

SPOILERS

– The main event is scheduled for three segments

– Lynch vs. Nia is set for two segments

– The only match listed for less than two segments is Andrade’s