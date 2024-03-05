WWE has paid their respects to Sting.

The Icon wrestled his final matchup at last night’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, where he and Darby Allin defeated the Young Bucks to retain the tag team titles. Multiple companies, including TNA, NJPW, NOAH, and more paid their respects to the Stinger on his big day but WWE, who inducted the former world champion into its Hall of Fame back in 2015, had said nothing.

That was until tonight’s WWE Raw. While speaking on commentary Michael Cole said that Sting had retired from wrestling, later thanking him for the memories. Pat McAfee added immediately afterwards that Sting’s match at Revolution was epic, but did it in a way where neither AEW or the event name was mentioned.

Michael Cole mentions Sting’s retirement and thanks him for the memories#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/fD3dSC5x2z — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) March 5, 2024

#WWE acknowledged Sting's retirement AND his match last night with Pat McAfee calling it 'EPIC' before getting cut off by Michael Cole #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/H8XWaoq68c — Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices @ #TCA Events (@sagesurge) March 5, 2024

