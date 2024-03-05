Tonight’s WWE Raw took place from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Here were the big news items coming out of the show.

-Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins opened up the show with a promo. Rollins says he is 100% cleared to compete and will be on SmackDown this Friday. Cody will be going with him, they both plan on answering The Rock’s challenge for a tag match at WrestleMania 40.

-GUNTHER destroyed Dominik Mysterio, although Dirty Dom did almost steal the match.

-Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark were victorious. Dakota Kai tells them that the Kabuki Warriors will defend the titles against them on next week’s Raw in Houston.

-Nia Jax defeated Becky Lynch again, this time by disqualification. That’s because Liv Morgan attacked Jax. In a backstage segment, Morgan and Lynch agree to fight on next week’s Raw.

-Adam Pearce announces that there will be a six-man gauntlet match on next week’s Raw, where the winner will go on to face GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40. Competing in the match will be Chad Gable, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, JD McDonaugh, and Bronson Reed.

-Judgment Day defeated Imperium in a non-title tag team match.

-Sami Zayn defeated Ivar. Bronson Reed attacked him afterward.

-Cole runs down the matches for next week. Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan, the Gauntlet, and the women’s tag team title match (Kabuki Warriors vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark) have been confirmed.

-Drew McIntyre defeated Jey Uso after Jey got distracted by Jimmy Uso. Solo Sikoa had come out as well but Cody Rhodes ran him off. Seth Rollins got physical, but Drew McIntyre laid him out with a Claymore to end the show.