Tonight’s NXT Roadblock special takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The full lineup, which includes two titles matches and Shawn Spears wrestling his first match back since returning to NXT, can be found below.

-The Kabuki Warriors vs. Lyra Valyria & Tatum Paxley for the WWE tag team titles

-Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker vs. Chase U for the NXT tag team titles

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Carmelo Hayes, winner faces Ilja Dragunov at Stand & Deliver

-Dijak vs. Joe Gacy in an Asylum match

-Shawn Spears will be in action