Last night WWE held its Raw broadcast from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. PW Insider has released a new report revealing the producers for matches and segments on that program. Check it out below.
-No producers listed for the Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes opening promo.
-Kenny Dykstra produced the GUNTHER vs. Dominik Mysterio non-title match.
-Petey Williams produced the Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax match.
-Adam Pearce produced the Andrade vs. Apollow Crews match.
-Jamie Noble produced the Judgment Day vs. Imperium non-title tag team match.
-Shawn Daivari produced the Sami Zayn vs. Ivar match.
-Bobby Roode & Michael Hayes produced the Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre main event.