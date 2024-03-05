Last night WWE held its Raw broadcast from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. PW Insider has released a new report revealing the producers for matches and segments on that program. Check it out below.

-No producers listed for the Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes opening promo.

-Kenny Dykstra produced the GUNTHER vs. Dominik Mysterio non-title match.

-Petey Williams produced the Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax match.

-Adam Pearce produced the Andrade vs. Apollow Crews match.

-Jamie Noble produced the Judgment Day vs. Imperium non-title tag team match.

-Shawn Daivari produced the Sami Zayn vs. Ivar match.

-Bobby Roode & Michael Hayes produced the Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre main event.