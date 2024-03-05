As noted yesterday, Paul Heyman will be the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024. The news was broken by the Associated Press and later confirmed online by WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H. As incredible as the honor is for the Wiseman, this is actually not the first time he’s been offered a Hall of Fame spot.

According to Dave Meltzer from the latest Wrestling Observer, Heyman has turned down offers to be inducted in the past. The report claims that Heyman had the belief that he was still an active performer and didn’t think he should be inducted until his career is over, but obviously he changed his mind. Meltzer notes that WrestleMania 40 being in Philadelphia, where ECW grew popular, along with Heyman being Triple H’s first official inductee, may have changed his mind.

WWE has since released a video hyping Heyman’s Hall of Fame induction. Check it out below.