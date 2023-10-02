AEW star Mike Santana recently joined the In The Weeds podcast with host Jeremy Lamber to discuss his split from Ortiz and why the longtime tag team decided to work a program against one another in AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Why he ultimately decided to become a solo act and how he and Ortiz are working a program against one another:

In life, there come moments where you look back at everything and are like, ‘This was cool and great accomplishments that we did, but sometimes you want more.’ Sometimes, you don’t want to be comfortable. I’m the type of person where comfortability makes me uncomfortable, and I like that. Wrestling, just like with any job, you want to progress and you want to get better and move up and be a bigger name and do this and that. For me, personally, I realized that it’s about that time. For me. I’m happy with everything that we’ve done and with the run that we had. It was great. We got to accomplish a lot of things together. We came up together, we helped each other get through a lot of things. Sometimes, things happen for a reason. There is a lot of personal stuff, but that’s between him and me and for him and me to deal with. We decided to be professionals and we have a job. We decided to do that job. Did I initially want to do it? No, I didn’t feel like there was a need for me, personally, bu we’re pros and we have a job, so let’s do our job and make the best of it and move forward.

