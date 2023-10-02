An update on Becky Lynch.

According to Fightful Select, the WWE superstar and current reigning NXT Women’s Champion is not cleared to compete at this evening’s edition of Raw due to the laceration she sustained at Saturday night when she successfully defended her title against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match at No Mercy. The Man required 11 stitches to sew the laceration up.

Lynch was set to defend the NXT Women’s title against Tegan Nox, who earned the opportunity by defeating Natalya a week prior. WWE has yet to confirm that Lynch has been pulled. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated.

