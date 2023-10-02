WWE has released a new playlist on its company Youtube channel showcasing some of the best Giants battling other Giants in history. This includes showdowns between:
-Braun Strowman vs. Otis
-Otis vs. Bronson Reed
-Braun Strowman vs. Omos
-Monster Mash Battle Royal
-Big Show vs. Braun Strowman
-Undertaker vs. Kane
-Vaker vs. Yokozuna
-Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman
-Undertaker vs. Big Show
-Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
-Kane vs. Great Khali
-Rikishi vs. Albert
-Viscera vs. Umaga
-Kane vs. Big Show
-Undertaker vs. Diesel
-Brock Lesnar vs. Kane vs. Braun Strowman
-Yokozuna vs. Mabel
-The Undertaker vs. Vader
Check out the full playlist below.