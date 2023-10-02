WWE has announced the programming lineup on Peacock and the WWE Network ahead of this Saturday’s Fastlane premium live event. This will be included in the free tier of the WWE Network on the service. Check it out below.

Monday, Oct. 2

Raw Talk**- 11:05 pm. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Monday Night Raw (9/4/23)**

WWE’s The Bump**- 1 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (10/2/23)

Thursday, Oct. 4

This Week in WWE

Friday, Oct. 5

NXT Level Up-10 p.m. ET

WWE This is Awesome: Most Awesome Womens’ Matches – 10a.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 6

WWE Main Event (9/14/23)

WWE Fastlane 2023 Kickoff- 7 p.m. ET WWE Fastlane 2023 – 8 p.m. ET

WWE Fastlane 2023 Press Conference – immiedately following WWE Fastlane 2023