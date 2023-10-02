Bryan Danielson is riding a wave of emotion after facing Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW WrestleDream.

If you missed it, the American Dragon defeated ZSJ at the event in what many are calling a match of the year contender, a bout that showcased both men’s incredible technical ability. Backstage Danielson cut a passionate and emotional promo about what a match like, which took place in his hometown, meant to him.

You know that’s the kind of match I’ve wanted my entire career. In Seattle, in front of my hometown fans. I’ve never in my entire career gotten to wrestle like that in front of these people. I’m so grateful and happy that I was able to do that against a person as good as Zack.

Danielson then goes fiery red and says that he is upset because he won the match after knocking Sabre out, and has doubts about whether the win really proves that he is the best technical wrestler.

But I’m also a little bit upset if I’m going to be honest because I came into this match thinking “by the end of this match we would find out definitely who the best technical wrestler in the world was.” And we leave that match and somehow, even though I won, I don’t feel like I’m the best technical wrestler in the world. I can barely move my hand and for me to beat Zack Sabre Jr. I had to knock him the fuck out. So now I’m staring to think that maybe he is the best technical wrestler in the world. Maybe he is.

Despite those doubts Danielson knows that Sabre doesn’t have the striking ability nor the soul to stand across the ring from him again.

Here’s the thing. I offered to shake his hand at the end of that match and he refused. So maybe…and we don’t know for sure…maybe he is a better technical wrestler than me, but here is what I know for damn sure. He can’t strike with me. He can’t stand with me. He doesn’t have the heart that I have. He doesn’t have the legs that I have. He doesn’t have the soul that I have to go out there and compete. Maybe that’s why I been forced to retire before. Maybe that’s why I’m at the end of my career. Maybe that’s why he’s never had an injury in his entire career is because he plays smart and he doesn’t fight with his entire soul and I do. My career might end earlier because of it, but guess what? We get one life and that is the way I wanna live.

