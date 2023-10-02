This week’s edition of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series Being The Elite is now available online and features the latest behind-the-scenes shenanigans from the last week of AEW programming.

The description for BTE reads, “Matt and Nick have singles matches. Dark Order try to black mail Matt. Colt takes to the people to find a tag team name.” The episode, entitled, “Helicopter,” comes one night after AEW WrestleDream, where the Young Bucks earned a future opportunity at the tag team titles at Full Gear. You can read about that here.

Check out “Helicopter” below.