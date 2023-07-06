MJF and Adam Cole are going to the next round of the Blind Eliminator tournament.

The unlikely duo defeated Matt Menard and The Butcher on this evening’s AEW Dynamite from Edmonton Canada. Cole picked up the win after hitting the Boom on Menard while Butcher was knocked out. Afterward, MJF celebrated the win and showered Cole with praise for his birthday. The Salt of the Earth brought out a cake, had streamers pop out of the ring, and even sang to his partner with his phenomenal singing voice. Highlights from the match and birthday celebration can be found below.

MJF & Adam Cole's List of things to Do.

1) Double Clothesline coming soon.

2) Bro session this weekend Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro#BlindEliminatorTagTeamTournament pic.twitter.com/xjNcVY3zDw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2023

