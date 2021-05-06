During his interview with Paste Magazine, MJF laid out his goals for himself as well as his stable members now that Blood & Guts is behind them. Here’s what he had to say:

The goal is most certainly I need to secure my spot at the top of the promotion. I already feel that I’ve come very close to doing that, but the only person that is in my way is Chris Jericho. Once I’m able to take that “greatest of all time” spot—once I’m able to take his crown, his throne—from therefore it’s time for the Pinnacle’s conquest towards gold. It’s time for Dax and Cash to win their tag championships back. It’s time for Spears to go for a TNT belt or an FTW title. Same thing goes for Wardlow. And it’s time for me to win the title that I should already have if Jon Moxley didn’t cheat. Which he did. And that I am very excited for. But none of that can happen until we get rid of the disgusting fluff that is Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle.

You can check it out HERE.

Credit: Paste Magazine.