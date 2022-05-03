MJF recently participated in the For The Love Of Wrestling convention in Liverpool, where the AEW superstar took part in a Q&A and revealed his all-time dream opponent, who unsurprisingly happens to be late WWE Hall of Famer, Roddy Piper. Check out MJF’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Names Roddy Piper as an all-time dream opponent while also crediting CM Punk:

“Roddy Piper. I feel the only person that in the modern who can hold a candle to me on the stick, whether I want to admit it or not, is CM Punk. Even though I beat him in his hometown of Chicago, verbally. Absolutely bent him over with my mic skills.”

Thinks Piper would challenge him both verbally and physically:

“Do I think Roddy Piper is the only person that could go toe-to-toe with me on the stick in the history of professional wrestling? The answer’s yes. Was the man absolutely insane, and do I think we would have a barbaric match as well that would stand the test of time? Yes. I got a lot of people tell me that I remind of the Rowdy one, and I think that would be one hell of a match. So, that is my answer.”

