Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing three new entrants into the Battle Riot III matchup. Full details, including an updated match card for the event, can be found below.

3 new participants have been added to the Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

Limited tickets are available at: www.MLW2300.com.

Mads Krügger: CONTRA’s commander is a brutal force. With his size and experience in Baklei street fights, the “Black Hand of CONTRA” promises to be an impact player in the Battle Riot. Thriving in warfare, will Krügger clinch the Riot and shutdown anyone challenging CONTRA’s kingpin Jacob Fatu for the title?

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed: The “Young GOAT” has competed in every Battle Riot, which gives him the advantage entering the third Riot. Known for his tenacity and igniting unique attacks in the 40 wrestler extravaganza, the Riot veteran Reed is circled by many to be a favorite to win this year’s match.

Gino Medina: “The Untouchable” luchador will make his Battle Riot debut. A dirty player, expect Gino to use every trick in the book to try and leverage himself into the victory lane. But what happens if he crosses paths with Richard Holliday?

Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!

CARD

MAIN EVENT

40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Mads Krügger

Richard Holliday

TJP

Myron Reed

Gino Medina

Arez

Kevin Ku

Lee Moriarty

Gringo Loco

Zenshi

Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes

Davey Richards vs. TJP

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!