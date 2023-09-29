MLW issued the following press release announcing a special meet-and-greet with Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki ahead of the promotion’s October 14th Slaughterhouse event in Philadelphia. Full details can be found below.
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced an exclusive Minoru Suzuki VIP Meet & Greet at MLW Slaughterhouse Saturday, October 14 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.
Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.
The King is coming to Philly! Kaze Ni Nare!
Minoru Suzuki is coming to MLW Slaughterhouse on Saturday October 14. Before his dream match fight against Jacob Fatu, the Japanese legend will be available for a limited meet and greet prior to the show.
Do not miss this unique opportunity to meet one of the all time greats.
The meet and greet will occur from 6 PM to 6:30 PM. Tickets will be sold at the MLWSHOP pavilion.
Pre-order and guarantee your meet and greet VIP experience now at: http://www.MLWVIP.com.
Pricing is as follows:
Autograph: $40
Photo: $40
Combo: $75
Arrive early and experience this rare opportunity to meet Minoru Suzuki!
Lock in your tickets now at http://MLW2300.com and see it go down Saturday, October 14 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com
SLAUGHTERHOUSE FITE+ CARD
World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. (managed & promoted by Saint Laurent)
NJPW vs. MLW
Minoru Suzuki vs. Jacob Fatu
World Featherweight Championship
Delmi Exo (champion) vs. B3CCA
Chamber of Horrors
Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) vs. The Calling’s Cannonball & Talon
FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS
Pre-Show Meet & Greet with Minoru Suzuki
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
The Bomaye Fight Club
Salina de la Renta
Matt Cardona
Mance Warner
National Openweight Champion Rickey Shane Page
World Middleweight Champion “Death Fighter” AKIRA
“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams
1 Called Manders
Matthew Justice
Ichiban
Love, Doug
Matt Striker
Joe Dombrowski
Mister Saint Laurent
Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!
The card is also an MLW FUSION TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.
Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.
DAY OF EVENT INFO
The schedule for the event is as follows:
5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders
6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)
7:00 p.m : Showtime
The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.
The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!