MLW issued the following press release announcing a special meet-and-greet with Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki ahead of the promotion’s October 14th Slaughterhouse event in Philadelphia. Full details can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced an exclusive Minoru Suzuki VIP Meet & Greet at MLW Slaughterhouse Saturday, October 14 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The King is coming to Philly! Kaze Ni Nare!

Minoru Suzuki is coming to MLW Slaughterhouse on Saturday October 14. Before his dream match fight against Jacob Fatu, the Japanese legend will be available for a limited meet and greet prior to the show.

Do not miss this unique opportunity to meet one of the all time greats.

The meet and greet will occur from 6 PM to 6:30 PM. Tickets will be sold at the MLWSHOP pavilion.

Pre-order and guarantee your meet and greet VIP experience now at: http://www.MLWVIP.com.

Pricing is as follows:

Autograph: $40

Photo: $40

Combo: $75

Arrive early and experience this rare opportunity to meet Minoru Suzuki!

Lock in your tickets now at http://MLW2300.com and see it go down Saturday, October 14 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com

SLAUGHTERHOUSE FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. (managed & promoted by Saint Laurent)

NJPW vs. MLW

Minoru Suzuki vs. Jacob Fatu

World Featherweight Championship

Delmi Exo (champion) vs. B3CCA

Chamber of Horrors

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) vs. The Calling’s Cannonball & Talon

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Pre-Show Meet & Greet with Minoru Suzuki

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

Salina de la Renta

Matt Cardona

Mance Warner

National Openweight Champion Rickey Shane Page

World Middleweight Champion “Death Fighter” AKIRA

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

1 Called Manders

Matthew Justice

Ichiban

Love, Doug

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

The card is also an MLW FUSION TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!